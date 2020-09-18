Teen charged in St. Charles pursuit where multiple people were injured

Paris Rochowiak, was charged with first-degree tampering and resisting arrest

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 17-year-old girl was charged in connection with a St. Charles County pursuit that ended in a crash and injured multiple people.

It happened on Sept. 7 when St. Charles police spotted a stolen car and tried to stop it. The vehicle didn’t stop which led police on a three-minute pursuit, ending at the intersection of Zumbehl and Veterans Memorial Parkway. Paris Rochowiak was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle and taken into custody at the scene. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and was injured during the crash.

According to the St. Charles Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, Rochowiak, was charged with first-degree tampering and resisting arrest. Police said she was being held at the St. Charles County Department of Corrections on a $10,000 bond, but may have bonded out. The other occupants of the stolen vehicle were minors, the department said.

The other passengers – two 15-year-old boys and a 13-year-old boy – were transported to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four occupants of two of the vehicles involved in the crash at the end of the pursuit were taken to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.