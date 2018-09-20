ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old is facing charges after police said he carjacked a woman sitting in the parking lot of a gas station on Kingshighway last week.
Ethan Hill was charged with robbery and armed criminal action in connection with a Sept. 11 carjacking.
Charging documents said Hill and another man approached the woman in a rental car on the parking lot of the Gas Mart at the intersection of Kingshighway and Manchester at around 1:20 a.m. The man forced her from the car at gunpoint before jumping and driving off.
Police spotted the car Sunday and chased it until it came to a stop. Hill was driving the car and was arrested. He admitted to police that he was the one who forced her from the car and drove away.
