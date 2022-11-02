1 teen dead, 1 woman injured after car crash in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon

St. Louis County police are still investigating.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal car crash involving two cars that resulted in the death of a teenage male.

It happened on Wednesday at about 3:58 p.m. at the 9700 block of Halls Gerry Road.

St. Louis County police officers from the North County precinct responded to a call for help about a car crash. The arriving officers found two cars involved in a crash.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a Kia Forte was going northbound when it turned into oncoming traffic and was struck by a Hyundai Genesis.

The driver of the Kia Forte was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died. Police did not provide his exact age.

Two people were in the Hyundai Genesis. The driver left the scene and the passenger, a woman, was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are both conducting the ongoing investigation.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).