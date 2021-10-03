Teen dies after shooting in O'Fallon neighborhood, police say

Richard Walters, 18, was found dead on a porch

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot less than a mile from his home Saturday evening.

Police said officers found Richard Walters on a porch in the 4440 block of Red Bud Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not immediately release more details about the shooting and no arrests were reported Sunday.

In five other separate shootings overnight Saturday, five other people were wounded.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html