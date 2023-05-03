15-year-old fatally shot in Alton, suspect in custody

Alton firefighters rushed the boy to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

ALTON, Illinois — A suspect is in custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Alton.

The Alton Police Department said the boy was shot in the chest shortly before 1 p.m. on the 2600 block of Maxey Street. Alton firefighters rushed the boy to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The police department's criminal investigations division began an investigation and was able to identify a suspect who was taken into custody.

Police said those involved in the shooting were known to each other and it was not a random act of violence.

"It’s always devastating when a young life is taken. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family dealing with this tragic loss," the department said in a news release.

The Madison County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.