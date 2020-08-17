16-year-old girl carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis

The girl told police she had just stepped out of her car when the suspect approached and pointed a gun at her

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old girl was the victim of an armed carjacking Sunday night in south St. Louis.

The carjacking happened shortly before 11 p.m. on the 6400 block of Alabama Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The girl told police she had just parked and stepped out of her 2014 Toyota Camry when a man approached her and pointed a gun at her. He demanded her keys and then drove away in her car.

The girl wasn't injured, police said. An investigation is underway.

Also Sunday night, a 36-year-old man was carjacked in a separate incident in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The victim told police he was unloading things from his car on the 3800 block of Humphrey Street when two men walked up to him.

One of the men pointed a gun at him and the other took his keys and wallet. The two then got into his car and drove away.