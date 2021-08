According to neighbors, the victim was a 13-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A teenage girl was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court at around 4:30 for a report of a shooting. Police said the victim was a girl. According to neighbors, she is 13 years old.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.