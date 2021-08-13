Shooting leaves 14-year-old with graze wound Thursday evening in St. Louis

The teen suffered an injury to his leg

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in St. Louis' Penrose neighborhood Thursday night.

At around 6:30 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4800 block of Anderson for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the teen suffering from a graze wound to his leg.

The victim was with a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy. Both of the other teens were not injured in the incident, police said.

The victims told police they were at Euclid and Bessie avenues when a man started shooting at them. The 14-year-old boy ran home and called police. His mother took him to the hospital.

Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html