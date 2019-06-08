CENTRALIA, Ill. – A teen was airlifted to a hospital after he was found ‘battered’ on a Centralia street.

Centralia police said they responded to the intersection of Kerr and Lincoln after they received a report of a person ‘battered, lying in the street.’

Centralia fire crews and EMS responded to the scene and gave aid to the teen, who was transported to St Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital.

The 15-year-old boy was later airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital due to the severity of his injuries, police said.

Centralia police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about this should contact Centralia police at 618-533-7602.