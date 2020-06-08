16-year-old boy injured in Ferguson shooting

Police said he is expected to survive his injuries

FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a teenage boy was injured in a shooting in Ferguson Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., police responded to South Florissant and Carson Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The boy was conscious and alert before he was taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police said an argument started between the people inside two cars. During the argument, guns were drawn by people in both cars and shots were fired. Police said it is unknown if both sides fired shots.

One of the cars left the scene before officers arrived and it is not known if anyone in that car was injured.