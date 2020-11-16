17-year-old boy injured in shooting in south St. Louis

He told police that he was in a car with another person when the suspect pulled up in a black SUV and fired shots

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy suffered graze wounds after he was shot at in south St. Louis Saturday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Shenandoah and South Jefferson avenues, which is in the Fox Park neighborhood.

He told police that he was in a car with another person when the suspect pulled up in a black SUV and fired shots, grazing the boy in the arm and wrist.