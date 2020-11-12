17-year-old grazed by bullet after being robbed in St. Louis

Two men in their 20s robbed the victims of their money at gunpoint while they were parked in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue, police said

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot during a robbery in north St. Louis Thursday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the area of Natural Bridge Avenue and Union Boulevard for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old boy inside a car suffering from a graze wound to his head. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Two other people were in the car but were not injured.

When asked about the shooting, all three victims gave conflicting statements, police said. However, the investigation suggests two men in their 20s robbed the victims of money at gunpoint while they were parked in the 5300 block of Terry Avenue.

As the victims drove away from the scene, the suspects fired shots at their car, hitting the 17-year-old, the police report stated.