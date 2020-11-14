15-year-old shot in south St. Louis Friday evening

The teen was found shot on Cherokee Street just before 6:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in south St. Louis Friday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cherokee Street and Nebraska Avenue around 6:30 p.m. This is just along the edge of the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Officers found the teen with gunshot wounds to his face and torso. He was taken to a hospital where his condition has not been made available, but police said his vitals were considered stable.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.