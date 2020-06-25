Major Case Squad investigating 16-year-old shot, killed in Belleville

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in Belleville Wednesday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 6300 block of West Washington Street for a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died from his injuries. He was identified as 16-year-old Demauryon Smith.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Major Case Squad at 618-234-1212 extension 1793 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

CUT SHORT

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the city of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.

Please join us in this important campaign seeking justice for our youth by sharing these stories about their young lives cut short, reaching out to elected officials and supporting the worthy organizations in St. Louis working to make our city's neighborhoods safer places to raise families.