16-year-old dead after robbery leads to shooting, crash in St. Louis County

Police said the shooting happened on Edlor Drive as the result of a robbery.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy died Friday after a robbery led to a shooting and car crash in north St. Louis County.

He has been identified as Tayvion Whitby of St. Louis.

North County Precinct officers responded to a crash shortly before 4 p.m. in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road, the St. Louis County Police Department said. They found a vehicle crashed into a utility pole with two people inside.

Whitby was a passenger in the car, police said. He had been shot and was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A female inside the car suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police did not release her age.

Police said that according to a preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Edlor Drive, more than a mile north of the crash, and was the result of a robbery.

Police did not provide further details on the robbery.

The St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation, which remained very active as of Saturday morning. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.