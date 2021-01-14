16-year-old boy dies, 2 teens in custody after St. Louis County shooting

Emon Saunders was found in the passenger seat of a car that had crashed into a ditch outside a hospital. Police now say the case has been reclassified has a homicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy who was found shot inside a car in St. Louis County died from his injuries. Now, the investigation has been reclassified as a homicide case, the police department announced, and two suspects are in custody.

St. Louis County police officers responded at 7:33 p.m. Saturday to a car crash outside Christian Hospital Northeast on 11133 Dunn Road. Officers found a Chrysler sedan that had crashed into a ditch on the hospital’s property. In the passenger seat of the car was 16-year-old Emon Saunders. He was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Emon was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries the next day.

While investigating, police discovered the shooting happened nearby in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive, which is in the north St. Louis County area of Spanish Lake. Investigators said someone was driving the boy to the hospital when they crashed. On Sunday, police said they did not know who was driving the car.

On Thursday, police announced two suspects were identified and taken into custody. Both suspects are 16-year-old boys. They were turned over to the St. Louis County Family Courts. Police did not release their identities.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s bureau of crimes against persons unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).