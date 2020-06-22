Teen, man killed in separate Sunday shootings in St. Louis

Police said the teenage victim is between the ages of 15 and 17. Police are looking for information in both of the shootings

ST. LOUIS — Two people, including a teenage boy were killed in separate shootings in St. Louis on Father's Day, police said.

Police said the first deadly shooting happened at around 3:30 Sunday morning on Vernon Avenue in St. Louis' Sherman Park neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Lorenzo Chambers-Harris dead on the porch with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. A 28-year-old woman was also shot in the leg during the incident.

Police said the suspected shooter was a 27-year-old man but did not provide any more information.

About 12 hours later, police were called to an alley near the 4600 block on Virginia Avenue near the border of the Dutchtown and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a teenage boy shot in an alley. The boy, who police said was between 15 and 17 years old, died a short time later.

Anyone with information about either of the shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.