ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teen was robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Keokuk around 2:50 p.m.

A 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old boy told police they were walking south on Arkansas Avenue when an unknown man wearing a ski mask came out of an alley with a gun and demanded the 13-year-old’s shoes.

The boys ran to a nearby business and contacted police.

