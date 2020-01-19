ST. LOUIS — A teenager is suspected of robbing three other teenagers at gunpoint and pointing the gun at a driver who tried to intervene Saturday night.

Police said a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the intersection of S. Grand Avenue and Blow Street when they were approached by an armed teen wearing all black and a black ski mask.

The robber demanded the victims' cell phones, and all three did what he asked. A 26-year-old man driving by at the time tried to intervene, but the suspect pointed his gun at the driver who then fled the scene.

After getting the phones, the suspect ran off. None of the victims were injured in the robbery.

Police said they believe the suspect was about 16 or 17 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

