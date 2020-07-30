Collinsville police shoot teen who pointed weapon at officers

The shooting happened Wednesday night at Collinsville High School

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A Collinsville police officer shot and injured a 17-year-old boy, who pointed a gun toward them at Collinsville High School Wednesday night.

Collinsville police officers responded to the high school around 9:14 p.m. for a report of 911 hangup call. The caller seemed to be in distress, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

Officers made contact with the teen at the high school, who pointed a weapon toward the officers, ISP said. An officer fired and the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

Nobody else was injured.

ISP has not released the name of the boy.