ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot at a block party in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers received a call for a shooting and met with a 17-year-old boy at a hospital who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He told police he was at a neighborhood block party with three other people when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck.

The shooting occurred around 9:05 p.m. near Claxton and Lilian.

The teen was listed in critical condition. No one else was injured.

