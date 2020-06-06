16-year-old shot while playing basketball at St. Louis park

The boy told police he heard two women arguing and then heard gunshots

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a park in north St. Louis Friday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 16-year-old boy said he was playing basketball in the 8500 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 p.m., when he heard two women arguing nearby and that’s when he heard gunshots and ran.

The shooting happened in the Baden neighborhood.

Police said the boy realized he was shot, and a family member brought him to a hospital.

His condition has not been released, but police said the boy’s vitals were stable when he was taken to the hospital.