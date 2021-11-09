Police: Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect during St. Louis carjacking

The teen was shot in the leg

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked and one of the suspects was shot in north St. Louis Monday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., St. Louis police received a call for a report of a “hold up.” When officers arrived, a 37-year-old woman said she was walking from her car to her home when two people approached her and asked for her phone.

When she told them she didn’t have a phone, she said one of the suspects — a 13-year-old boy — took out a gun and demanded she give him her car keys and money.

The woman said she complied and that the teen gave her things to the second suspect. The second suspect got into her car and tried to start it. Police said at this time, the teen was distracted so the woman took out her own gun and fired at the teen.

The teen and the second suspect got away from the area.

While investigating this incident, police were called the 5500 block of Natural Bridge Avenue to check on a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 13-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and placed in the custody of the juvenile courts.

