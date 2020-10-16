17-year-old shot near Fairground Park in St. Louis

The teen was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance after being shot in the chest Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot near Fairground Park in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4100 block of San Francisco Avenue where officers found a white van with bullet holes but didn’t find any victims.

Witnesses told police several young men ran away from the van after it exchanged gunfire with a blue car, which drove away from the area. Officers also found a parked car with bullet holes. No one was inside the vehicle.

A short time later, police were told a victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The 17-year-old told police he was in the area of Grand Boulevard and Kossuth Avenue with a friend when a white van drove by and someone inside the vehicle started shooting.

After realizing he was hit, the teen was taken to the hospital by an acquaintance, who left before police arrived.

The teen didn’t provide any further details about the shooting, including any information about his friend or the acquaintance who took him to the hospital.

Police also said there was no scene at Grand and Kossuth.

There was no update on the teen’s condition, but police said his vitals were stable.