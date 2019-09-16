ST. LOUIS — A teenager is expected to be OK after being shot in the knee in south St. Louis Sunday evening.

Police said the victim, who is in his late teens, was shot in the knee at around 6:55 near the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Cherokee Street.

Police said the victim was awake and breathing when he was taken from the scene for treatment.

