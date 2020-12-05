Teenage girl dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

Police said the shooting happened in the area of East Grand Avenue and North Broadway

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was dropped off at the hospital early Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to her side.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers received a call for a shooting around 4:15 a.m. The shooting happened in the area of East Grand Avenue and North Broadway.

The girl was conscious and breathing when she was dropped off at the hospital. Her age and condition weren't immediately known.

A man was dropped off by someone in the same vehicle at a nearby hospital with minor wounds from broken glass caused by the gunfire. His age and condition were also unknown.

There was no further information on the shooting.

Ambulances were being diverted Thursday morning from the emergency room entrance at Saint Louis University Hospital as police collected evidence from a maroon Hyundai sedan.

