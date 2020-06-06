17-year-old shot after using reflection of car’s tinted window to fix his hair

The shooting happened in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Friday night

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in north St. Louis Friday night.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2500 block of N. Grand, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, around 7:40 p.m.

A 17-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was uncooperative with officers, but said that the suspect, who was in a black SUV, fired shots at him after he used the reflection of his car’s tinted window to fix his hair.

The suspects left the scene.

Police said the teen was transported to a hospital where his condition is unknown, but his vitals were stable when he was taken to the hospital.

About an hour after this shooting, another teenager was injured in a separate incident.

A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot at a park in north St. Louis Friday night.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 16-year-old boy said he was playing basketball in the 8500 block of N. Broadway around 8:40 p.m., when he heard two women arguing nearby and that’s when he heard gunshots and ran.

The shooting happened in the Baden neighborhood.

Police said the boy realized he was shot, and a family member brought him to a hospital.

His condition has not been released, but police said the boy’s vitals were stable when he was taken to the hospital.