Fenton teen shot to death, man arrested

A man's step-father is accused of shooting at a teen and two others after they followed him home from a drive-thru

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a Fenton teen after an incident that started in a drive-thru.

Dominic Williams-Wood, 17, of Fenton was found slumped in a car with a gunshot wound to his side on Sept. 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cartez McKire Jr., 30, of High Ridge, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action by the Jefferson County attorney’s office. He’s being held in jail with no bond allowed.

According to the probable cause statement, Williams-Wood and two friends had been following another vehicle after a confrontation at the drive-thru at the Fenton Steak ‘N Shake.

Two witnesses who claimed to be in the car with Williams-Wood told police they were with him when they went through the drive-thru and said he was flirting with a woman working at the fast food restaurant. While this happened, the employee’s boyfriend arrived to take her home from work. The boyfriend said something to Williams-Wood about his behavior. According to the two witnesses, there was discussion about a fight.

Both witnesses said the woman’s boyfriend was driving a silver van. They both said Williams-Wood began to follow the van and then yelling began between cars.

Williams-Wood follow the van several miles and stopped his car in front of the driveway where the van pulled into. Witnesses said someone near the van fired two or three gunshots at their car – that’s when Williams-Wood began to drive away and more gunshots were fired.

He was hit by one of the gunshots and crashed into a fence.

The witnesses who were in the car said they feared the shooter was still after them so they ran from the area.

The probable cause statement said investigators tried to contact the people inside the home where the van was parked, but no one answered. After obtaining a search warrant and after 20 minutes of requests to exit the home, the people inside came out peacefully.

Investigators spoke with a man who said he picked up his girlfriend from Steak ‘N Shake and drove her back home in the van. He said one of the males in the drive-thru was harassing her and he asked him to stop. He said three people in an Oldsmobile followed him home so he called his step-father who has been identified as Cartez McKire Jr. The man said McKire Jr. was standing outside of the home when they pulled up with a semi-automatic handgun. He said his step-father began firing multiple shots at the three males in the Oldsmobile.