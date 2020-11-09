16-year-old shows up to hospital with gunshot wound in St. Louis

The 16-year-old boy is the 104th child 17 and younger to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in St. Louis Thursday evening.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released a preliminary report Friday morning. Police said the boy arrived at Barnes-Jewish hospital with a gunshot wound. He had been shot in his left arm. The teen was alert and breathing when he got to the hospital.

At this time, police believe the shooting happened at about 5:19 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Manhattan Place, which is in the Columbus Square neighborhood just north of downtown.

The 16-year-old boy is the 104th child 17 and younger to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year. Of those shootings, 15 children have died.