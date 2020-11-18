17-year-old boy shot in Midtown neighborhood Tuesday night

The boy was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital for treatment

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old boy was shot while standing outside a home in St. Louis' Midtown neighborhood Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 10 p.m. to a shooting on the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive. The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, said they were standing in front of a home when three suspects wearing face masks walked up to them, fired shots and ran away.

The boy was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not give his condition but said that his vitals were listed as stable.

The man was not injured.

An investigation is underway.