14-year-old injured in shooting Monday morning in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 8400 block of North Broadway.

The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m., police said. The teen was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital after the shooting.

He was awake and breathing at the time of the shooting, police said.

No additional information about the shooting was released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.