17-year-old shot while stopped at stoplight in north city

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot in north St. Louis Monday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 17-year-old arrived at a hospital after he was shot in the leg.

It happened at the intersection of W. Florissant Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. This is along the edge of the Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The victim told police he and a friend were stopped at a stoplight around 6 p.m. when a car pulled up next to them and fired a shot into their vehicle.

The victim’s friend transported him to a hospital. Police said the victim’s friend fled before police got there.

The teen’s condition has not been released, but according to the police report his vitals were stable.