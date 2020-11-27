13-year-old shot while sleeping at home in north St. Louis County

The teen was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

At around 5:09 a.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to the 1200 block of Baron Avenue for a Shotspotter activation. Shortly after that, a call came in for a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Police said the boy was sleeping on a couch in a front room of a home when someone outside fired shots into the home, hitting the boy.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

