14-year-old shot Saturday in north St. Louis

The teen suffered a gunshot wound to his thigh.

ST. LOUIS — A teen boy was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in St. Louis' Lewis Place neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 14-year-old boy was shot in his right thigh shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at North Taylor Avenue and Page Boulevard, near Ranken Technical College.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information about the shooting was available as of Sunday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

5 On Your Side on demand