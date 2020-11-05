13-year-old in critical condition after shooting in O'Fallon, Missouri

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 13-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting that happened over the weekend in O’Fallon, Missouri.
According to the O’Fallon Police Department, a 13-year-old was shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive around 2 p.m. on May 9.
The teen was transported to a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said in a press release.
A 16-year-old is being held by juvenile authorities pending further investigation, police said. The 13-year-old and the 16-year-old are acquaintances of each other and police said there is no threat to the general public.
No other information has been made available.
The investigation is ongoing.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES