13-year-old in critical condition after shooting in O'Fallon, Missouri

A 16-year-old is being held by juvenile authorities pending further investigation, police said

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 13-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting that happened over the weekend in O’Fallon, Missouri.

According to the O’Fallon Police Department, a 13-year-old was shot in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Drive around 2 p.m. on May 9.

The teen was transported to a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said in a press release.

A 16-year-old is being held by juvenile authorities pending further investigation, police said. The 13-year-old and the 16-year-old are acquaintances of each other and police said there is no threat to the general public.

No other information has been made available.

The investigation is ongoing.