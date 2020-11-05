Teen shot in Dutchtown Sunday night

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a teenage boy was shot in the shoulder in the 4700 block of S. Spring around 9:55 p.m.
His age has not been released, but police said he’s a teen.
He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. No other information has been made available.
This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
It was a violent weekend in the City of St. Louis. At least eight people were injured and two people were killed in shootings on Saturday.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES
'It's the worst Mother's Day of my life': St. Louis County mom mourning 5 loved ones killed in crash