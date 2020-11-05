Teen shot in Dutchtown Sunday night

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a teenage boy was shot in the shoulder in the 4700 block of S. Spring around 9:55 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a teenage boy was shot in the shoulder in the 4700 block of S. Spring around 9:55 p.m.

His age has not been released, but police said he’s a teen.

He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital. No other information has been made available.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

It was a violent weekend in the City of St. Louis. At least eight people were injured and two people were killed in shootings on Saturday.