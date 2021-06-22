St. Louis teen shot while walking to meet his girlfriend

The teen snuck out of his house to meet his girlfriend. While walking to meet her, he was shot

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot in St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

At around 3:45 a.m., police received a call for a shooting after the victim arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told officers he snuck out of his house to meet his girlfriend. While walking in the 3000 block of Cass Avenue, he heard gunshots and felt pain. This is near Jet Banks Park in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

The teen walked home and his mother took him to the hospital. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable.

No other information about the incident has been released.

