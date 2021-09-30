17-year-old boy shot in St. Louis

He told officers he was walking in the 4200 block of Kossuth Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

At around 10:35 p.m., St. Louis police were called to the 4200 block of Kossuth Avenue for a shooting. This is in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood near Fairground Park.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He told officers he was walking in the area when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The victim did not cooperate with police and refused to provide more information about the shooting, according to a police report.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police didn’t give an update on his condition but said his vitals were stable at last check.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/

The Crime Victim Center is a St. Louis-based organization that works to empower victims by offering resources, counseling, advocacy and referrals throughout the greater St. Louis area.