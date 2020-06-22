16-year-old boy shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon Sunday.
A boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back after he was shot in the area of McMillian and Walton avenues, near the border of the Lewis Place and Fountain Park neighborhoods. He was listed in critical, stable condition.
He was unable to give a statement as to what happened due to medical treatment, police said.
An investigation is underway.