x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

crime

16-year-old boy shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon Sunday
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around noon Sunday.

A boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back after he was shot in the area of McMillian and Walton avenues, near the border of the Lewis Place and Fountain Park neighborhoods. He was listed in critical, stable condition.

He was unable to give a statement as to what happened due to medical treatment, police said. 

An investigation is underway.

More local crime

RELATED: Man charged in fatal double shooting in north St. Louis

RELATED: Child missing for hours after car was stolen from north St. Louis gas station

RELATED: Teen, man killed in separate Sunday shootings in St. Louis