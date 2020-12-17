16-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in St. Louis

The teen was shot in the area of Wilson and Clifton Avenue Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon in St. Louis.

At around 2:40 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area of Wilson and Clifton Avenue for a shooting. This is in St. Louis’ Ellendale neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition and his vitals are stable. Due to his condition, he was unable to provide a statement to police.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

