15-year-old shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a teen was shot Friday afternoon.
Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Kingshighway where a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. The teen was unable to provide a location of where the shooting occurred.
No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
MORE LOCAL NEWS