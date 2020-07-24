15-year-old shot in St. Louis Friday afternoon

The teen was unable to provide a location of where the shooting occurred

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a teen was shot Friday afternoon.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Kingshighway where a 15-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. The teen was unable to provide a location of where the shooting occurred.

No other details have been made available. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.