Police: Teen shot after getting off bus in St. Louis

The 16-year-old was shot in the ankle

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., St. Louis police were called to North Grand Boulevard and Page Boulevard for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle. The 14-year-old was not injured.

The victims told police they had just gotten off a bus and were followed by a man. They said the man approached them in a “threatening manner” before he pulled out a gun and fired at them.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not give an update on his condition.

No other information about the shootings has been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html