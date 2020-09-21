Teenage girl shot in car in St. Louis

The girl was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A teenage girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in a car in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The 15-year-old girl was in a car with an 18-year-old man on the eastbound I-70 exit ramp near Grand when a driver pulled up next to them, according to the police report. The driver yelled at them and fired one shot into their car.

The girl was struck in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the hospital around 2 p.m. The 18-year-old was not injured.

The suspect vehicle is a white sedan with a red hood and red roof, police said.

It is not clear what lead up to the shooting.

This teen is the 107th child 17 and younger to be shot in the City of St. Louis this year.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.