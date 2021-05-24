16-year-old shot after suspect opens fire on group of teens

The teens said they were walking downtown when an unknown suspect confronted them and opened fire

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday night after an unknown suspect opened fire on a group of teens in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on patrol at Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots and saw several teens running away. Officers were able to detain four teens, ages 13, 15, 16 and 17, for an investigation.

While they were interviewing the teens, they learned a 16-year-old had arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police did not release his condition but said his vitals were stable.

An investigation revealed that the teens were all walking in the 500 block of N. Tucker when an unknown suspect confronted them and fired shots at them, police said.

The 16-year-old who was not shot was taken into custody after police found a gun in his possession. None of the other teens were injured and all were released to their parents.

An investigation is underway.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html