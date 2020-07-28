17-year-old found shot to death in St. Louis County Tuesday morning

The teen was found in the 5500 block of Helen Avenue in Jennings at 11:58 a.m.

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot to death in Jennings Tuesday morning.

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct responded to the 5500 block of Helen Avenue at 11:58 a.m. where the teen was found shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been made available.