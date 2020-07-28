17-year-old found shot to death in St. Louis County Tuesday morning

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old was shot to death in Jennings Tuesday morning.
Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department City of Jennings Precinct responded to the 5500 block of Helen Avenue at 11:58 a.m. where the teen was found shot to death. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been made available.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.