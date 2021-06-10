Teen shot while trying to steal tip jar from south St. Louis restaurant, police say

While he was still trying to get out of the restaurant with the tip jar, he was shot in the stomach

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was shot in the stomach after police said he tried to steal a tip jar from a south St. Louis restaurant Thursday evening.

Police said the 17-year-old grabbed the tip jar from the Utah Station restaurant on the 1900 block of Utah Street and tried to run off. Police said he assaulted a customer who tried to stop him.

While he was still trying to get out of the restaurant, he was shot in the stomach.

Police said the teen was awake and alert when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.