2 teens escape juvenile detention center, police sources say

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers, including one who was arrested in connection with a deadly September shooting near the Arch, escaped juvenile detention Tuesday night, police sources told 5 On Your Side.

The sources said the teens were walking back from the gym at the facility on Enright Avenue when they busted out a window and jumped out. Sources said they then jumped a fence and ran off.

No official information about the escape has been released.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old, was taken into custody in September, a few days after a shooting that left 29-year-old Brandon Scott dead. A 35-year-old man, Mark Perry, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

St. Louis police were called to Washington Avenue and Second Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 7 for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a car stuck in a concrete stairway. Inside, Scott was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a probable cause statement for charges against Perry, police collected shell casings from two different firearms.

A detective investigating the shooting tracked down surveillance video from the area which captured the shooting and the suspect vehicle. The investigator traced the car back to the registered owner — the woman arrested in the case.

That woman told police she was in the car with Perry and the teen when the shooting happened. She said Perry was in the back right side passenger seat. The police detective said the surveillance video showed two guns pointing out of that window and gunshots being fired at Scott.

Police believe road rage may have been the motive, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

About a month ago, four teenagers escaped from the same facility as the two teens Friday night.

The four boys grabbed a set of keys off a desk and used them to leave the building, assaulting several staff members and damaging a door in the process.

Once the boys were outside of the facility, they attempted to steal a silver vehicle being driven by a woman. They were unsuccessful and fled southwest across North Vandeventer Avenue.

The facility in St. Louis' Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood holds children who "may pose a threat to the community or be at risk for failure to appear in court."