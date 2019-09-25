JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with threatening to shoot up a high school homecoming dance.

Jesus Cabrera was arrested and charged with second-degree terrorist threat.

According to Kirkwood police, students from Northwest High School in Jefferson County told the principal they received a picture of a gun on Snapchat from Cabrera with the caption, “Imma make some [EXPLETIVE] cry at [homecoming].”

The high school’s homecoming dance is this weekend.

Investigators with the Kirkwood Police Department arrested Cabrera, who lives in Kirkwood. Police said he admitted during the interview that he sent the message with the intent of making girls at the high school cry. A school district spokesman said the boy was not a student at Northwest High School.

The spokesman said the school is "moving forward with our homecoming celebration as planned, which includes the presence of school resource officers and administrators."

Police have not released any further details at this time.

