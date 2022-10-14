13-year-old boy is shot Friday while 'play fighting' with cousin

Police said two teenaged boys were "play fighting" when the younger teen was shot in the thigh.

ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was shot in the thigh Friday in St. Louis' Kingsway West neighborhood.

Officers found the 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound shortly before 1:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Northland Avenue.

St. Louis Metro police said the boy and his 18-year-old cousin were "play fighting" when the older teen pointed a loaded handgun at the victim, pulled the trigger and shot him in the thigh.

The younger teen was taken to a local hospital by EMS where he was listed with stable vital signs, and the 18-year-old was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

