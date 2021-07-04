Teenage boy suffers graze wound after would-be robbery in Wells-Goodfellow

The 16-year-old, who has a leg injury, is the 55th child victim of gun violence in St. Louis this year.

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his leg early Sunday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, becoming the 55th child victim of a shooting in the St. Louis area this year.

The victim told St. Louis Metro Police he was on his porch in the 5700 block of Roosevelt Place when two male suspects approached, pointed firearms at him and demanded his property.

When the victim attempted to run into his residence, the suspects shot him and fled the scene, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital by a family member and was listed in stable condition.